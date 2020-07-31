Labella wishes peaceful Eid al-Adha for Cebu City Muslim residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella encouraged the Muslim residents of Cebu City to celebrate the Eid al-Adha from their homes amid the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The Festival of Sacrifice honors the willingness of the prophet, Ibrahim (Abraham), to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God’s command. But before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this intervention, an animal, usually, a sheep, is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts. One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home, and the third is given to relatives.

Traditionally, Muslims would gather to pray, listen to the Imam’s sermon, celebrate, give gifts to each other, and distribute food in the morning of Eid al-Adha.

However, due to the pandemic this year, religious activities have been prohibited under the MECQ. The city will officially transition to a General Community Quarantine (GCQ) Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Read: Cebu City downgraded to GCQ

Labella said that sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim is an example of how sacrifices are rewarded by Allah.

“Ang Eid al-Adha dako og kahulugan labi na karon nga gitawag kita nga magsakripisyo tungod aning gidangatan dili lang sa atong syudad apan sa tibuok nasud tungod sa pandemya,” said the mayor.

(Eid al-Adha takes on a greater significance, especially today when we are called upon to sacrifice because of what we’re going through not only in our city but in the entire country because of this pandemic.)

The mayor hopes that the Muslims will find strength and courage in Allah during these tough times of the pandemic.

“May Allah give you the courage and strength to face the many challenges ahead. Eid Mubarak!” said Labella. /bmjo