Talisay City, Minglanilla, Consolacion remain under GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City, Minglanilla, and Consolacion will remain under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) based on the resolution released by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Resolution No. 60-A states that Cebu Province “shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), except for the City of Talisay, and the Municipalities of Minglanilla and Consolacion, which shall remain under GCQ, with strict enforcement of indicated local actions, to be monitored by the NTF.”

The three local government units (LGU) has been under the GCQ since June 2020. They will remain under GCQ until August 15, 2020.

Based on the data of the Department of Health (DOH), the three LGUs continue to lead the province in number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) active cases.

Consolacion has 210 cases, Talisay City has 182 cases, and Minglanilla has 128 active cases as of July 30, 2020.

Their death toll is relatively higher than their neighboring LGUs as well with Talisay City recording most deaths at 75, Minglanilla at 16, and Consolacion at 14 deaths.

Since they have been under the GCQ for two months, little to no changes are expected in quarantine protocols of the three LGUs.

The same protocols will continue with certain businesses allowed to open, limited public transportation, and limited movement of the public as well.

Dine-in may already be done as well in restaurants depending on the LGU. /bmjo

Read: Oslob to start accepting tourists by Aug. 1