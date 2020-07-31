Basilica to reopen August 1

OSLOB, Cebu – The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu will be reopening its doors to the public on Saturday, August 1, 2020, after several months under lockdown.

Church administrators made the announcement through an advisory issued on Friday, July 31, a few hours after President Rodrigo Duterte downgraded Cebu City to general community quarantine (GCQ).

“The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu (BMSN) will be OPEN to pilgrims and devotees starting tomorrow, August 1, 2020 from 6:00AM to 7:00PM. Public masses will start on August 2, 2020 at the Pilgrim Center,” portions of the advisory read.

However, Augustinian friars cautioned the public that they will only allow a limited number of people to enter the Basilica’s property. They also said that online Masses will continue.

“Candle area will be open while veneration of the Sto. Niño image will be inside the church (in front of the Marble Chapel). Confessions are still suspended. Adoration chapel remains closed,” they added.

The Basilica was off-limits to people when five of its workers have been afflicted with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

All five church employees has already recovered from the infection.

A popular destination for both tourists and pilgrims, the centuries-old church situated in downtown Cebu City houses the original image of Snr. Sto. Niño, which was a gift bestowed by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan to Queen Juana.

It is now ran and managed by priests from the Order of Saint Augustine. /bmjo