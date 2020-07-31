Gullas: Remember frontliners in Feast of Sacrifice

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas urged his constituents to remember the sacrifices of the frontliners during the coronavirus pandemic in the celebration of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, today, July 31, 2020.

The holiday is traditionally celebrated with a morning prayer, listening to the imam’s sermon, giving gifts, and distributing food in the community, but due to the pandemic, the Muslim Community had to celebrate in their homes.

“I would like to greet a happy ‘Eid Mubarak’ to our Muslim brothers and sisters who are currently celebrating Eid’l Adha today. I pray that Allah the Almighty grant your wishes and accept your sacrifice in this special day,” said the mayor.

Eil al-Adha is the holier of two major holidays in Islam celebrated today by the Muslim Community as a reminder of the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) of his only son Ismael as a form of obedience to Allah.

For his obedience, Allah sent a lamb to Ibrahim to sacrifice instead of Ismael.

This important story in the Islamic Scriptures reminded Gullas of the sacrifice of the frontliners such as medical workers, police, barangay and government staff, and others to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Ibrahim’s sacrifice reminds me of our frontliners, who are currently serving in hospitals, quarantine facilities and police stations among others, even during a holiday to prevent the spread of Covid-19 into our neighborhoods and homes,” said Gullas.

He urged not only the Muslim Community who were celebrating the solemn holiday, but also the rest of the Talisay constituents to honor the sacrifices of the frontliners in their own simple way.

This simple way include continuing to stay at home, wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing in public, and practicing regular sanitation.

“Let us honor their sacrifice by staying at home, wearing face masks when we are outside our homes, washing our hands thoroughly, and to follow quarantine protocols,” said Gullas. /dbs