Palace declares regular holiday on July 31 for Eid’l Adha

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Friday, July 31, 2020, as a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Adha, the Islamic Feast of Sacrifice.

The palace issued on Wednesday, July 29, Presidential Proclamation 986 declaring the holiday.

The order directs that the observance of the religious holiday should comply with the existing community quarantine regulations in different parts of the country as well as of the social distancing measures.

“The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended that 31 July 2020, Friday, be declared as a national holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha.

Eid’l Adha is one of the two major feasts in the Islamic calendar and marks the end of Ramadan. /bmjo

Read: Eid’l Fitr is on May 24, says Bangsamoro grand mufti