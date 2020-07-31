2 senior citizens, 2 others nabbed for playing mahjong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two senior citizens of Compostela town are among those arrested for illegal gambling after they were caught together with two others playing mahjong outside their homes in the town’s Barangay Cabadiangan at past 2 p.m. this Friday, July 31, 2020.

Jose Romanillos, 75; and Benjamin Sugarol, 62; were arrested together with James Wagas, 19; and Sidney Celoy, 36; after they were caught playing mahjong outside their homes, said Police Staff Sergeant Renato Inot of the Compostela Police Station.

Inot said that they received a report at 1 p.m. about the mahjong game held outside in Purok 5 of the barangay.

When they responded, they caught the four playing mahjong.

At least P10,065, cash were confiscated from the suspects, which was allegedly used as the betting money.

“Mga dinagko man gyud siguro ni ilang pusta ani (It seems that they bet bigger amounts in their gambling.),” said Inot.

The four men, who were residents of Purok 5, Barangay Cabadiangan, Compostela town were detained at the Compostela Police Station detention cell pending the filing of illegal gambling charges against them./dbs