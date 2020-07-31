Talisay City records 10 new COVID-19 cases for July 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on July 31, 2020.

The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that the cases were from Barangays Poblacion, San Isidro, Tabunok. Lagtang, Bulacao, Lawaan I, and Mohon.

One of the cases is a 26-year-old mother who was swabbed shortly after giving birth on July 30, 2020. She is currently under quarantine.

The oldest case is a 56-year-old man from Barangay San Isidro who was swabbed for exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

The youngest case is a 25-year-old female from Barangay Bulacao who was also swabbed due to a fever.

Out of the 10 new cases, six were asymptomatic while the others were swabbed in routine tests and contact tracing.

Talisay City now has a total of 736 cases of the COVID-19, but only 123 are considered active.

The city also has a total recovery of 536 and total deaths of 74. No new recoveries or deaths were recorded on July 31, 2020.

The city’s general community quarantine has been extended to August 15, 2020. ###