Pardo cops nab 5 men; seize P686K shabu in 2 buy-busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pardo policemen arrested five men in separate buy-bust operations in two barangays in a span of 9 hours on Friday and Saturday and confiscated P686,440 worth of suspected shabu.

First to fall was Rhinestone Yap Gemina, 32, of Sitio Fatima, Barangay Bulacao, who was caught in with 50.3 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at 3 p.m. on Friday in Sitio Fatima Homes in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Rudolfo Bolambao of the Pardo Police Station said that the suspected shabu taken from Gemina had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P343,040.

Bulambao said that Gemina’s name had been in the Cebu City Police Office’s drug watchlist as a high value individual.

About 9 hours later, at past midnight of Saturday, Pardo police arrested four more men during another buy-bust operation in Sitio Dakilang Pito, Barangay Punta Princesa, at 12:10 a.m. of August 1, 2020.

Those arrested were Wendell Ordeñisa Tauto-an, 29; Antonio Sanchez Bentillo, 60; Mark Paul Frizas Cuevas, 35; and Nick Clifford Taburnal Alfante, 34, said Bolambao.

They were caught with 50.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated DDB value of P343,400.

The five suspects were detained at the Pardo Police Station detention cell pending the filing of selling and possession of illegal drug charges./dbs