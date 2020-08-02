Lawaan ‘mini-landslide’ destroys 1 house, damages 2 others; families evacuated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Families of three houses affected by the mini-landslide in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City have been evacuated and have been temporarily staying at the Lawaan’s barangay hall.

Reports from the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) of Talisay City showed that the mini landslide, which happened at 7:46 p.m. at the time when heavy rains poured in Talisay City, initially destroyed one house and damaged two others.

The city’s DRMMO, however, have yet to release the final report about the incident including the number of individuals evacuated or if there was anybody injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the area in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City where falling rocks were reported were already cordoned by the Talisay City DRRMO.

No further details were given by the responding personnel of the city’s DRRMO as of this writing. /dbs