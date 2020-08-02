20-year-old found dead in waters off Brgy Bato, Toledo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old man was found dead off the waters of Barangay Bato, Toledo City, Cebu, at around 12:50 p.m. this Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Jonathan Cuizon, of Toledo City Police Station identified the victim as Jun Abad Bordios, a resident of the area.

Cuizon said that fishermen found Bordios’ body floating farther from the shore, and they immediately brought him back to land after discovering that he no longer showed any signs of life.

Based on the initial investigation, Cuizon said that the victim might have drowned as there were no injuries found on his body.

The mother of Bordios, Daisy, upon interview also revealed that her son has been suffering from epilepsy and would often experience seizures.

Cuizon said that Bordios asked permission to take a swim for a short time at around 9 a.m., but when he was not home yet at around 11 a.m., his brother went to look for him but failed to find him.

It was only when the fishermen docked that they realized that the body brought ashore was that of Bordios’.

Although it was declared that Bordios died of drowning, Cuizon said that the body would still be subjected to an autopsy to determine what exactly caused his death.

With this incident, Cuizon reminds the public to be more careful when going for a swim, and to always accompany children and those with medical condition with capable adults who could watch over them./dbs