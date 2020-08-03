Outstanding police stations, officers in Cebu, Bohol recognized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) awarded outstanding police stations and police officers, who have performed their duties that brought the community closer to the police force this Monday, August 3, 2020, as part of the culmination activity of this year’s Police Community Relation (PCR) month.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of CPPO, said in his speech that it was only right the the police stations and its personnel be recognized as their efforts especially during these times of health crisis, were able to save families from hunger through their initiated relief drives and brought justice to the those were robbed of them through the solved crimes.

“Police Community Relations puts us in the midst of the people who need our services, this highlights our mission to help and to be of service to others. As we protect the community we lend a hand and lift others up because we don’t leave others behind in this fight,” said Mariano.

Among those who received awards were Police Lieutenant Colonel Emelie Santos as Best Senior PCO for Police Community Relations; Police Captain Efren Dc Diaz Jr. as Best Junior PCO for Police Community Relations; Police Lieutenant Colonel Maribel Getigan as Outstanding PCR Officer for Administration of the Year; Police Executive Master Sergeant Cristina P Pantujan as Best Senior PNCO of the Year in Police Community Relations and Police Corporal Edwin U Catamco as Best Junior PNCO of the Year in Police Community Relations.

The Talisay City Police Station also received the award as the Best City Police Station of the Year in Police Community Relations (Provincial Level); Tuburan Police Station as Best Municipal Police Station of the Year in Police Community Relations (Provincial Level) and the First Provincial Mobile Force Company as the Best PMFC of the Year in Police Community Relations.



On of the criteria for the award included station accomplishments in relation to criminal incidents solved and the PCR activities like Recovery and Wellness Program for drug surrenderers of Danao City which has earned PLtCol Getigan the award this year.

Meanwhile, Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) also awarded the Tagbilaran City Police Station and their station chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Crystal Peralta as the Best Senior Police Commission Officer of the year in Police Community Relations for City Police Stations.

Police Major Jacinto Chavez Mandal Jr., head of PCR of the BPPO, said that one of the parameters for the awarding are the activities or projects that have made an impact to the community.

Mandal said that one of the project made by the Tagbilaran Police that earned them the award was the “PNP Makatao, Malasakit” facility center where those policemen of the province who tested positive of the COVID-19 virus were admitted.

The strategic use of the social media to spread information about COVID-19 update also helped contain the spread of the virus in the province, also added additional points for the

“These have made great contributions to the community not only to the police but to all the citizens of Bohol,” said Mandal.

Police Colonel Joselito Clarito, director of BPPO, said he is looking forward for more activities that would not only help the community but also bring the people to trust the police more and collaborate to achieve a safer and peaceful community.