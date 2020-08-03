Cebu City ordinance penalizing quarantine violators yet to take effect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dozens of individuals were arrested during the first few days in Cebu City’s general community quarantine (GCQ) state for allegedly violating health protocols.

All of them were either told to render community service or to attend seminars usually held in Plaza Independencia in downtown Cebu City.

But none have been penalized as the city ordinance allowing law enforcers and officials in doing so has yet to take effect.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, the primary author of the ordinance seeking to slap hefty fines and punishment for individuals caught not complying with health measures, said they were still working to have the ordinance published on newspapers with general circulation.

“Our ordinance has not taken effect yet since we are still waiting for it to be published in newspapers with general circulation which, under the Local Government Code, is a requirement before we can enforce it,” Tumulak said in Cebuano.

“Right now, we’re awaiting official word from the Secretariat on its progress,” he added.

In the meantime, Tumulak urged the public to continue following minimum health standards if it meant decreasing the chances of another spike of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

The councilor also supported the move of the executive department to retain quarantine passes even under a state of GCQ.

“It is really necessary to have the quarantine passes, and the need to control the crowd in public places. We have to limit movement after the lessons we learned with what happened during our last GCQ,” he said.

Last June, the city council passed Tumulak’s proposed ordinance that imposes penalties to individuals caught violating protocols put in place during a state of public health emergency.

First-time violators of the city’s health protocols will be fined with P3,000 or could face 30 days of imprisonment or both.

If they are caught the second and third time around, the penalty increases to P5,000 and P10,000 respectively. Both also entailed imprisonment for up to 30 days.

Apprehended individuals could also lose their financial incentives granted to them by the city government which include cash aid from Cebu City, and any grant, tax amnesty, or other monetary and financial benefits, if any, for a period of two years from the imposition of penalty.

Business establishments are also subject to punishment if they are proven to have not complied with the minimum health standards mandated to them by the city government. If caught, their business permits could be revoked or have their operations closed.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Prevention Rehabilitation Organized Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team, barangay officials and barangay tanods were directed to enforce the ordinance.

Cebu City’s GCQ began on August 1 and will end this August 15.

But during the first three days under a more relaxed community quarantine, the city police have reported apprehending a total of 570 individuals reportedly violating quarantine rules. /dbs

