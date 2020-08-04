There are things that are beyond our control… and it’s totally okay

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Growing up, you come to realize that you can’t really control most of the things that are happening around you.

We think we got it all planned out. But then all of a sudden, it gets out of our control.

Can you feel the frustration there?

Don’t worry, there are really things we, mere humans, can’t control. Here are some of them:

Change

As the saying goes, the only constant thing in life is change. As we try and control things, there will always be certain changes we did not anticipate to happen. And that’s totally normal.

Someone’s feelings

No matter how much rivers you cross for a person you love, if he or she doesn’t feel the same way, there’s really nothing you can do. And you have to accept that and move on because that’s just the right thing to do.

The past

The past happened for a reason. Let it stay there because you can’t turn back time. So instead of allowing it to bother you, get over it. Nothing you can do to change it.

Mindset of others

No matter how good your influence is to a person, if they don’t like to change the way they see things, get out of their way. That right there is uncontrollable, too. Try forcing it and you may end up in trouble.

People’s choices

Close or not, people will make their own choices no matter how dumb it may be. That’s just how it works. There are really stubborn people out there.

So no matter how much we try and put things into their places, there are really some things we can’t really control.

But that’s okay, as long as we choose to see the better side of each uncontrollable thing there is. /bmjo