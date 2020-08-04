LSIs start receiving financial assistance from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in Cebu City have begun receiving their financial assistance from the city government.

As of August 4, 2020, the city distributed financial assistance to 96 LSIs through the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

The financial assistance will depend on how the far the LSI has to travel in order to go home. LSIs who live in any part of Cebu Province may get P1,000 while those who have to go home in other regions may get up to P5,000.

The financial assistance is given to help the LSI go home to their provinces after the getting stuck due to the long lockdown since March 2020.

“Sukad kagahapon, Augusto 3, 2020, ang DSWS nag-sugod na og release sa financial assistance alang sa mga LSI aron makauli na sila sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga lugar,” said the Cebu City Public Information Office.

(Starting yesterday, August 3, 2020, the DSWS have begun releasing the financial assistance for the LSI so they can go home to their places.)

For the LSIs who want to avail of the assistance, they can submit all their requirements, including travel authority, barangay certificate from home barangays, and government-issued identification card, to [email protected]

The LSI applicant will be scheduled for an interview with DSWS in their office at Barangay Labangon. If they get approved in the interview, they will receive a scheduled date for payout.

Meanwhile, the first batch of LSIs going home to Cebu City also arrived on Tuesday. Buses were deployed to pick them up from the ports and bring them to six drop-off points around the city.

The LSIs who arrived here must be home quarantined for 14 days to be monitored by the barangay. /bmjo

Read: Things to remember for LSIs entering Cebu City seaport