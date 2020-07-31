Things to remember for LSIs entering Cebu City seaport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) returning to their hometowns and cities in Cebu Province via the seaport in Cebu City should have all the requirements needed, such as the letter of acceptance from respective local government units (LGUs), to be able to go home.

This was the reminder of Councilor Joel Garganera, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) czar of the city, as they expect LSIs bound for towns and cities of the province to pass through Cebu City seaports.

Cebu City-bound LSIs only need the travel authority documents and the identification card for them to enter the city.

However, the province has additional requirements, including medical certificate or a negative result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“Kailangan sila niini nga mga documents para makagawas sila sa Cebu City pauli sa ilang mga probinsya,” said Garganera.

(They need all these documents so they can leave Cebu City and go home to their respective towns in the province.)

Stranded individuals will be taken by buses from the ports to their homes. The LGUs will provide the buses since they are anticipating the arrival of their respective LSIs.

This assures that no LSI bound for the province will enter Cebu City without permission. They will directly be taken home to their towns or cities.

Garganera assured that incoming LSIs will have a separate staging area to separate them from the outgoing LSIs.

For the Cebu City residents who would like to pick up their family members at the ports, they must get a barangay clearance so that the barangays will be informed that an LSI will be returning home via his/her family’s vehicle.

Garganera urged the LSIs to follow these protocols so as to avoid problems when they reach the ports of Cebu City. /bmjo

