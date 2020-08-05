Talisay City records only 3 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Talisay City reported another low in the new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday, August 4.

In an advisory, the City of Talisay Public Information Office (PIO) said that the city only logged three new cases of the infection and more coveries, totaling to 25, on Tuesday.

The city’s three new cases come from Barangays San Isidro, Tabunok, and Lawaan 3.

Two of the new cases, PT 701 from San Isidro and PT 703 form Lawaan 3, both manifested influenza-like-symptoms (ILS) while PT 702 who is from Barangay Tabunok was swabbed as a company requirement.

As of Tuesday, the city logged 104 active cases of the infection with 576 recoveries.

Most of the city’s active cases are found in Barangay Bulacao with 13 followed by Barangay San Isidro with 11 cases.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who is also the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) overseer in the Visayas, said that the city’s declining COVID-19 cases could lead to the downgrade of its quarantine status to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). / dcb