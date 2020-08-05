PJ Garcia wants Cebu warehouses checked following Lebanon blast

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Representative Pablo John Garcia of Cebu’s Third District has called on port and customs authorities to conduct inspections in all warehouses and storage facilities in Cebu for materials that may pose danger to neighboring communities.

Garcia made the call following the tragic explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which killed over 100 and injured over 4,000 as of Monday afternoon.

At least two Filipinos died from the explosion, eight were injured while 12 were missing according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Reports quote Lebanese officials as saying that the blast may have been caused by over 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored in a warehouse at the blast site since it was confiscated from a cargo ship in 2014.

Garcia said the tragedy in Lebanon could be an eye-opener for authorities to act up to prevent a similar catastrophe here.

In a statement, the lawmaker said the contents of storage facilities in port areas could be a cause of concern as many seized cargo and container vans are kept there for significant lengths of time.

“This tragedy from across the world could be an eye-opener. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. Their deaths and injuries should at least not be in vain,” Garcia said.

Without a proper inventory and identification, Garcia said the materials may pose a risk to the safety of the Cebuanos, port passengers, and Cebu which is a passenger and cargo hub. /bmjo