COVID-19 cases in PH soar to 119,460 with 3,561 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 119,460 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday recorded an additional 3,561 infections.

Of the total cases, 50,473 are considered as active cases, according to the latest data provided by the DOH.

Metro Manila has the most number of new cases with 2,041, followed by Laguna with 222, Cebu with 221, Cavite with 100, and Rizal with 81.

Aside from this, there were an additional 569 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,837.

However, the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,150 after the DOH logged in 28 new fatalities.

The DOH also noted that there were 81 duplicates – which included two recovered cases – that were removed from the total case count.

One case, the DOH added, that was previously reported as a fatality was then validated to be as a recovery, and is now included in the total count of recoveries. / MUF