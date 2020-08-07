Damp weather expected this weekend in Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos planning to go outside of their homes this weekend are advised to bring rain-protective gear.

This as the state weather bureau’s latest outlook showed that Metro Cebu will be experiencing damp weather over the weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said this is due to the presence of two weather systems.

One is a low-pressure area (LPA) located 325 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of Friday morning, August 7, 2020, and the presence of southwest monsoon or locally known as habagat.

“Metro Cebu will be experiencing cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and occasional heavy rains and thunderstorms,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

For Friday, the cloudy skies and occasional rains and thunderstorms were brought about by the trough of the LPA, said Eclarino.

However, by Saturday, August 8, Pagasa-Mactan’s current models showed that Metro Cebu will have the same weather outlook because of the prevailing habagat.

READ MORE: Most of PH to see rains due to LPA, ‘habagat’ — Pagasa

“We advise Cebuanos, especially those living in landslide-prone and flashflood-prone areas, to regularly check weather updates such as rainfall and thunderstorm advisories, and monitor their surroundings,” Eclarino added.

Pagasa-Mactan said the weather in Metro Cebu will likely improve by Sunday, August 9. /bmjo