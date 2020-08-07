Barangay officials in Argao arrested for ‘tigbakay’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two barangay (village) officials in Barangay Canbanua, Argao town, in Cebu will be facing charges for violating Presidential Decree 449, or the illegal cockfighting law, after getting caught participating in an illegal cockfighting activity (tigbakay in Cebuano) on Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020.

Barangay Canbanua Councilor Edilor Subrecary Salomere, 58 and son Jimster Bajenting Salomere, 34, who is the barangay treasurer, were arrested together with Nikki Romanillos Yting, 50; Angelo Abella Bajo, 32; and Ruel Escalante, 54, when police responded to a call about the illegal activity in the area.

According to Police Corporal Apolinar Albiso Jr., of the Argao Police station, there were still others who were able to run when the police arrived in the area, three of them were identified as Lemuel Cañete of Barangay Poblacion, Carlo Quintanar of Barangay Poblacion, and Richard Sarsaba from Barangay Canbanua.

Albiso said that the three will also face the same charges along with the five others who were caught.

Police Captain Elstone Dabon III, chief of Argao Police Station, said that the one who organized the “tigbakay” was Yting as the area where the cockfighting was held belonged to him.

The five men are now being detained at the Argao Police Station while charges are being prepared.

