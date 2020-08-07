In Bogo City, motorcycle barrier not required among family members

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While motorcycle owners in most parts of the country are scrambling to install barriers on their two-wheeled vehicles, those in Bogo City in northern Cebu are not required to do so.

The city government of Bogo, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, announced on their official Facebook page that Mayor Jose Carlo Martinez signed Executive Order (EO) No. 41 last August 5 that laid down new guidelines and rules on regulating motorcycle backriding.

“Karong adlawa, August 5,2020 milagda si Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez sa Executive Order No. 41 series of 2020 diin mopahimutang ug bag-o nga giya nga pagasundon sa pag-regulate sa “backriding” diri sa atuang Dakbayan nga Matahum,” the post said.

(Today, August 5, Mayor Jose Carlo Martinez signed Executive Order No. 41 series of 2020, which laid down new guidelines to be followed in regulating backriding here in our good city.)

Local officials, in a follow-up comment, also clarified that they do not require barriers installed on motorcycles.

“Nalakip ba sa requirements ang barrier? Wala. So buot pasabot niana wala,” portions of the comment said.

(Are barriers part of the requirements? No. This means that it is not required.)

CDN Digital has reached out to Mayor Martinez for further comments but to no avail as of this posting.

Requirements

Bogo City’s new EO allowed motorcycle owners to ferry at least one family member living in the same household provided that these should be done without any charge and that they must present documents and IDs for identification.

“Tugtan na ang mga minyo, live-in partners, ug sakop sa pamilya nga nagpuyo ubos sa usa ka household nga atuang madetermine pinaagi sa atuang Family Assessment Card nga inyuhang gifill upon ubos sa atuang Purok System,” local officials stated.

(Married couples, live-in partners, and other members of the family living in one household are now allowed for motorcycle backriding whose consanguinity will be determined through our Family Assessment Card to be filled and submitted to our Purok System.)

Other requirements for backriding listed down by the city government included the wearing of helmets with standards approved by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), closed shoes, face masks, and/or face shields.

Drivers and passengers were likewise told to always bring their home quarantine passes, one-day quarantine passes, workers’ passes, valid IDs, and marriage contract (for married couples) or certification issued by the City Hall (for live-in couples).

Bogo City is a sixth-class city located approximately 97 kilometers north of Cebu City. It belongs to Cebu province which, except for the towns of Minglanilla, Consolacion, and Talisay City, has remained under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). /bmjo