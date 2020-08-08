IN PHOTOS: Another huge metal piece found in Eastern Samar town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another huge chunk of metal believed to have come from an aircraft washed ashore in a sleepy town in Eastern Samar province.

Netizen Juvimar Lira, who was the first to capture and share on social media pictures of large, metal scraps found on a beach in Mercedes town, Eastern Samar, posted more photos on Friday, August 7, showing another large metal debris locals have found at the beach.

In a report from the Philippine Daily Inquirer, authorities in Mercedes, a fifth-class municipality in Eastern Samar province, have already secured and inspected the metal pieces.

It added that no contraband items were found near the debris and that the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in Eastern Visayas region, where the province belonged, is yet to issue an official statement on the discovery.

Locals like Lira believed the metal debris found on the beach belonged to a commercial airplane.

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Aircraft debris found in Eastern Samar town

Meanwhile, netizens and aircraft enthusiasts said that the chunks of metal could come from a rocket that was recently launched to space. /dbs

See the latest photos posted by Netizen Juvimar Lira