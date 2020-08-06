IN PHOTOS: Aircraft debris found in Eastern Samar town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Huge chunks of metal believed to be debris coming from a commercial airplane were found on a beach in Mercedes town in Eastern Samar last Wednesday, August 5.

Netizen Juvimar Lira posted on his Facebook page photos of the debris that were washed ashore at the Anuron beach in Mercedes, Eastern Samar province on Wednesday, August 5.

Lira said the large metal pieces resembled parts of a commercial plane.

He said that authorities have visited the Anuron beach on Thursday, (August 6), to secure and inspect the debris.

Mercedes is a fifth-class municipality in Eastern Samar province which, according to the 2015 census, has a population of around 6,000 individuals.

The town is located in the Eastern Visayas region, facing the Philippine Sea which forms part of the Pacific Ocean.

Photos below are courtesy of Juvimar Lira.