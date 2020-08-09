OVP: 11k Cebuanos benefitted from free shuttle services

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than 11,000 Cebuanos benefitted from the free shuttle services provided by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) during its month-long operation.

Vice President Leni Robredo, in a post on her official Facebook page, reported that their free land transportation program for frontliners in Metro Cebu served a total of 11, 768 passengers.

The program that started in July also accepted close to 200 volunteers who were assigned to each of the shuttle service.

“Over 30 days, we have served 11,768 passengers across four routes, which covered Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Consolacion, Talamban, and Naga City,” Robredo said.

The OVP already decided to end their Bayanihan Sugbuanon program since public transportation is expected to already resume with the downgrade of Cebu City’s status to general community quarantine (GCQ).

READ: OVP’s free shuttle services to cease operations after August 8

OVP’s shuttle’s already served their last trips on Saturday, August 8.

“It has been our honor to serve our Cebu frontliners, and we will continue to show our support through our #BayanihanSugbuanon efforts. Daghang salamat sa inyong tanan!” added Robredo. / dcb