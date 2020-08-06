OVP’s free shuttle services to cease operations after August 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With Cebu City now under general community quarantine (GCQ), the Office of the Vice President (OPV) announced that it will already cease to operate its free shuttle services starting on Sunday, August 9.

OVP’s shuttles that provided free rides especially to frontliners here under the #BayanihanSugbuano program will serve its designated routes only until Saturday, August 8.

In an advisory, OPV said close to 10, 000 Cebuanos benefited from Vice President Leni Robredo’s free shuttle initiative that started servicing medical workers and frontliners in Cebu City on July 5 while the city was still under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“In less than a month, we have served close to 10,000 passengers across the four routes of our shuttle service, which cover Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Consolacion, Talamban, and Naga City… To our frontliners: Daghang salamat and it has been an honor to have you onboard!” the OVP advisory reads.

Now that the city’s status was already downgraded to GCQ starting on August 1, the resumption of public transportation is also expected soon.

“With public transportation now allowed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) in Cebu City, we will be focusing on our other initiatives for our frontliners and communities in need,” it added.

The advisory said that OVP will now be shifting their focus on “other frontliners and communities in need.” / dcb