Madridejos fisherfolk rescue fisherman floating at sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fisherfolk from Madridejos town in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu rescued on Saturday, August 8, a fisherman who was found floating at sea after strong winds capsized his boat.

The distressed fisherman, identified as Berting Tundag, came from the nearby island of Gibitngil which belonged to the territorial jurisdiction of Medellin town, according to a post from Medellin Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Office (MDRRMO).

Medellin MDRRMO said Tundag has made it safely back to his home in Sitio Baring, Gibitngil Island on Sunday, August 9.

“Malipayong nakabalik sa pamilya si Berting Tundag, minyo taga Sitio Baring, Gibitngil, Medellin, Cebu, human ma kulob ang iyang panagatan ug nagpa utaw-utaw sa dagat hangtud naluwas siya sa mga mananagat nga gikan sa lungsod sa Madridejos,” said Medellin MDRRMO.

(Berting Tundag, who is married and from Sitio Baring, Gibitngil, Medellin, Cebu, was happy when he returned to his family after his boat capsized in the sea, and floated until fishermen from Madridejos came to save him.)

Authorities said Tundag was turned over to the custody of Madridejos’ own MDRRMO shortly before he returned to his residence in Gibitngil Island.

Madridejos, a fourth-class municipality, is one of the three towns that comprised Bantayan Island which is located more than 150 kilometers northeast of Cebu City. To the east of Bantayan Island, and a 20-minute ferry ride away via San Remigio, is Medellin town. /dbs