In 4 days, 97 arrested for tigbakay in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Top police officials in Cebu renewed their warnings to residents, especially elected public officials, who will continue engaging in illegal cockfighting (tigbakay in Cebuano) activities.

The directors of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) and Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) made this announcement after, in a span of nearly one week, several local officials were arrested in separate anti-illegal gambling raids in the province.

Based on reports compiled by CDN Digital, police in Cebu, within a span of four days, caught a total of 97 individuals from the towns of Liloan, Daanbantayan, Minglanilla, and San Fernando for participating in tigbakay. Also arrested in these operations were at least four town councilors and five barangay councilors.

The latest raid made by police in San Fernando town in southern Cebu netted a total of 58 individuals, including two barangay councilors from the towns of Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of CPPO, told reporters on Thursday, July 30, 2020, that there will be no let-up in the police’s campaign against illegal gambling, particularly tigbakay.

“Palagi kami nagwawarning sa kanila na hindi kami titigal sa campaign against illegal gambling (We always warn them that we will not stop our campaign against illegal gambling) as well as illegal drugs,” said Mariano.

On top of the criminal cases filed by police, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO – 7 director, said they will be recommending to the local government units (LGUs) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the filing of appropriate charges against local officials arrested for tigbakay.

Ferro also said they are also eyeing to suggest to authorities from DILG to take legal actions against local chief executives who allegedly allowed the conduct of illegal gambling activities in their areas.

“We will ask the mayors to explain, through the proper authorities from DILG and our good governor (Gwendolyn Garcia), and we will file cases against those mayors who allowed the conduct of cockfighting,” he said.

“Local government officials should be the model of their constituents. And (it behooves me) why are they leading illegal gambling activities,” he added.

Criminal charges were already lodged against the individuals caught for tigbakay from the towns of Daanbantayan and San Fernando. /bmjo