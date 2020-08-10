New cell site in Liloan promises better signal ahead for upland areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mountain barangays of Liloan have made a step closer towards access to opportunities and development as mobile connectivity will soon reach them.

This is following the groundbreaking of a cellular site in the hinterland village of San Roque on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, during the groundbreaking, said bringing mobile connectivity in the town’s uplands had been a far-long dream for the municipality in order to bring equal opportunities to both the lowland and upland barangays.

“Usa ni ka malipayon ug makasaysayanong adlaw diri sa Liloan tungod kay niabot na gyud ang atong dugay na nga gidamgo nga ang atong mga barangay dinhi sa kabukiran sa Liloan, mahatagan sad gyud og igong pagtagad ug mahatagn og equal nga opportunity nga atong mahatag didto sa atong lowland barangays,” Frasco said.

(This is a festive and historic day here in Liloan as our dream to bring equal attention and opportunities to the hinterland and lowland barangays has finally come.)

Frasco said that their dream to bring better connectivity to the uplands dates as far back as 2016.

She said that since four years ago, the local government has asked telecommunications providers to erect cell sites in the mountain barangays.

On Monday, Globe Telecommunications is the first to heed the town’s call to bringing better mobile signals to the uplands./dbs