DOH-7: Avigan tablets provided to COVID patients in CV for ‘compassionate use’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The highly sought Japanese anti-viral drugs called Avigan is being provided to coronavirus patients in Central Visayas for “compassionate use,” a local health official confirmed.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Department of Health in the region (DOH – 7), told reporters in a virtual press conference on Monday, August 10, 2020, that hospitals here have been using Avigan to treat patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) for a month.

“We have been giving Avigan tablets to patients. And I believe that some of our hospitals, a quite number of them, are using these… I believe they have been using (Avigan) for a month now,” said Loreche.

Loreche, however, clarified that physicians administering the drugs were subject under several protocols imposed by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

These included explaining to patients that the drugs the latter will be taking for the purpose of “compassionate use,” and that they should be filling up the Adverse Drug Request Form.

Compassionate use, or expanded access, according to the US Food and Drug Administration, is a potential pathway for a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition or serious disease or condition to gain access to an investigational medical product (drug, biologic, or medical device) for treatment outside of clinical trials when no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy options are available.

The DOH-7 official also said they are urging doctors using Avigan in Central Visayas to submit reports and results to their office in order to come up with data that could help scientists determine whether or not the drug is effective in combatting SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“As of now, the findings are still within the hands of our doctors. This is why we are actually encouraging doctors to send their findings to our office so we can see their effectiveness… (and) so that we can submit them to the scientific community,” said Loreche.

As of this posting, DOH-7 also said they are still collating official data pertaining to how many patients in Central Visayas have agreed on taking Avigan, and the number of tablets handed out.

DOH’s central office is gearing for the start of clinical trials involving Avigan tablets in the country. Health officials targeted to begin the initiative on August 10.

In a statement, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines said the tablets for 100 patients have been delivered last Thursday, August 6, “as part of its emergency grant aid to countries severely affected by COVID-19.”

It noted that the anti-flu drug “has drawn interest from many countries for its potential to prevent viral replication, even as its effectiveness against the novel coronavirus is yet to be established.” with reports from INQUIRER.NET

/bmjo