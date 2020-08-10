BREAKING: Another highest single-day surge for PH at 6,958 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported yet another highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases at 6,958.

Based on DOH’s latest COVID-19 bulletin, the country’s coronavirus caseload now stands at 136, 638.

Of this, 66,286 are tagged as “active” with 91.6 percent of which experiencing mild symptoms while 7.2 percent are asymptomatic, according to DOH. The rest are either in severe or in critical condition, it added.

DOH also said that of the 6,958 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, a staggering 4,163 came from the National Capital Region (NCR) while 400 were from Laguna, 363 from Rizal, 132 from Cavite, and 178 from Bulacan.

NCR, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan are currently under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

DOH explained that at least 5,789 of the new cases were recorded from July 28 to August 10; 993 from June 1 to July 27; and 176 from March to the end of May.

Additionally, the health agency reported that 633 more patients were able to recover from the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the latest coronavirus strain. This increased nationwide total recoveries to 68,159.

Meanwhile, DOH said 24 infected people have succumbed to COVID-19, driving the Philippines’ death toll to 2,294.

