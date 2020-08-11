Cebu City logs new lowest of COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City on Monday, August 10, logged its lowest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections for the past three months, recent data from health officials showed.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH -7), in its latest COVID-19 case bulletin issued on Monday, August 10, showed that Cebu City reported 11 new coronavirus cases. On the same day, the city recorded an additional 34 recoveries, surpassing the number of newly infected patients.

These developments bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, which is currently under a state of general community quarantine (GCQ), to 9, 222. Of this number, 6,895 were considered as recoveries while 603 more were mortalities.

This means that the city’s active cases, which pertain to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, stood at 1, 724.

Central Visayas count

DOH – 7’s data also showed that Central Visayas has logged more recoveries than new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

They recorded 230 additional recovered patients, which is higher compared to the number of newly infected patients, at 48.

On the other hand, there were only four new COVID-19-related deaths reported on the same day.

Nearly half of the additional recoveries tallied on Monday came from Cebu province with 104. Mandaue City also reported 44 more recoveries while 20 were from Talisay City, 14 from Minglanilla town, nine from Lapu-Lapu City, and five from Consolacion town.

A total of 768 swab samples from different parts of Central Visayas were processed from five out of the seven molecular laboratories accredited to carry out COVID-19 tests on Monday.

The regional health office has already documented a total of 17, 305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 11,887 recoveries, and 1,009 deaths related to the disease. /dbs