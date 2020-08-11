outbrain
Get up and get moving with Ayala Center Cebu’s Mall Into Shape series

By: August 11, 2020

Ayala Center Cebu’s Mall Into Shape series encourages viewers to get moving from the comfort of home with HIIT sessions and yoga and home workouts this August | Contributed Photo

Staying and working at home has made it even more difficult to be motivated in staying fit and healthy due to changes in day-to-day routines and limited outdoor activities.

Ayala Center Cebu’s Mall Into Shape series encourages viewers to get moving from the comfort of home with HIIT sessions every Tuesday, and yoga and home workouts every Thursday of August at 4 p.m. Each session will be streamed at Ayala Center Cebu’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu

Aly Kawase for home workout sessions | Contributed Photo

The first week of August started with a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session with Ralph Ventura followed by a mindful yoga session with Maria Zosa. Week two will feature HIIT with Coach A and a guided yoga session with Trisha Magsayo.

Danica Ronquillo for home workout sessions | Contributed Photo

Continue the hustle with another HIIT session with Junery Andales and a yoga session with Rica Cinco in the third week of the month. End August on a high note with Danica Ronquillo and Aly Kawase for home workout sessions on week four.

Stay healthy and get in shape from the comfort of home with Ayala Center Cebu’s #MallIntoShape series. For more information and updates, like Ayala Center Cebu on Facebook and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.

