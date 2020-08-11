Labella to public: The fight is not yet over

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella encouraged the public to impose self discipline and to stay vigilant despite the significant decrease of positive cases reported daily.

“Let us not be complacent because the fight is not yet over, we are still in the middle of this pandemic. So we have to impose to ourselves self discipline,” said Labella in a press interview this morning, August 11, 2020.

Labella said that the decrease of the cases should serve as a challenge of maintaining the situation which could only be done if people stay vigilant, more alert and follow the standard health protocols being implemented.

The public should not be complacent and end up forgetting the regulations especially with the general community quarantine status where more individuals would be allowed to go outside, said Labella.

“Akoang hangyoun ang katawhan kay kini para raman ni sa atong kaayohan, self discipline,” said Labella.

(I am appealing to the public because this is for the good of everybody — have self discipline.)

Meanwhile, Labella said they would discuss with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to look into possibilities of replicating the “WeTrace” program of the Cebu Province.

The “WeTrace” app registers the name of individuals working in Cebu City for them to be able to attain travel passes.

He said they would have to see if they would be in line with the other plans of the IATF./dbs