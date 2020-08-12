CCCI urges businesses to follow DOLE’s face shield mandate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) has urged the business in the city to follow the requirement of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to equip workers with face shields and face masks.

This after DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced this Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Rizal Province Code Team event where Bello said the new guideline was agreed upon by members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

Employees, who will not comply with the new guidelines, will face penalties, according to Bello, while employers will be meted with administrative sanctions if found not enforcing the new health protocol.

Feliz Taguiam, the president of CCCCI, said the mandate was a bit surprising as it had been released only three days prior to the said implementation.

However, he said that if the IATF-MEID believed it was a must for the workers to wear face shields, then the businesses should comply for the safety of both workers and clients.

“Face shields have additional safety benefits and effect for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). Since Cebu City has been under GCQ (General Community Quarantine) since August 1, 2020 until now, we have seen much improvement in lowering of the cases, and health care system has been able to feel the relief lately.”

“If the authorities deem it proper and a must, (we) will be asking everyone to support the mandate for the safety of Cebu City, especially the wearing of surgical masks, social distancing, and washing of hands. Lets all heal as one,” he said in a text message to CDN Digital.

The DOLE Regional Office in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) reserved its comments until an order had been released by the Central Office regarding the face-shield policy.

DOLE-7 spokesperson, Luchel Tañiza, told CDN Digital in a text message that they were waiting for the guidelines from the Central Office.

She urged businesses to wait for these guidelines in the next few days. /dbs