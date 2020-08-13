LTO-7 renews 2,400 vehicle registrations via drive-thru system

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas has reported that they have catered to over 2,000 motorists through their drive-thru vehicle registration renewal program.

On Thursday, August 13, LTO-7 said the registration of a total of 1,113 motor vehicles and 1,299 motorcycles were renewed through the drive-thru facility which started to operate last July 6 at the MVIC Complex in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

The 2,412 registration renewals were covered in its first month of operations or from July 6 until Tuesday, August 11.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said the drive-thru system had been timely with the continuing risk of the coronavirus disease.

In the drive-thru system, the agency promises an up-to one-hour transaction for the renewal of vehicle registration without the need of going out of their vehicles.

Caindec said the average number of clients that the drive-thru facility services per day were at 150.

“One vehicle will 45 to 50 minutes of processing. Due to the slower internet connection in the past few days, we are averaging at least [one hour] now. But average transactions per day has reached 150,” Caindec said in a statement.

The drive-thru system, however, is only applicable for the renewal of the vehicle registration and not for new registrations./dbs