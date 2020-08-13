Tigbakay spells trouble for 2 brgy execs, 3 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu continue to apprehend more local officials involved in illegal cockfighting activities — tigbakay in Cebuano — amid the prevailing quarantine rules.

Last Wednesday afternoon, August 12, at least five individuals, including two barangay officials from Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town, were arrested for engaging in tigbakay in Sitio Paso, Barangay Poblacion, Cordova.

Cordova is a third-class municipality that borders Lapu-Lapu City in the south of Mactan Island.

In a report from the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7), the barangay councilors, who were caught during the tigbakay raid, were identified as Daniel Pogoy, 55, from Barangay Gabi in Cordova town; and Rafael Pacaldo, 60, from Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City.

Their arrest for participating in a tigbakay event came 3 days after another barangay councilor was caught in a tigbakay raid in Barili town, and 5 days since a barangay official was also arrested during a tigbakay in Argao town in southern Cebu.

Read: In Barili town, Luhod brgy councilor to face charge for organizing ‘tigbakay’

Read: Barangay officials in Argao arrested for ‘tigbakay’

The three others arrested during the tigbakay raid, all of whom resided in Cordova town, were Gerry Degamo, 47, from Barangay San Miguel; Allan Sanchez, 53, from Barangay Poblacion; and Cornillo Pogoy, 65, from Barangay Cogon.

Police also confiscated one dead fighting cock, eight pieces of gaff, five scab boards, assorted cockfighting paraphernalia, and P200 believed to be bet money of the tigbakay.

Based on initial reports from the police, the five individuals were reported by concerned citizens for holding the tigbakay despite quarantine rules prohibiting such events.

READ MORE: In 4 days, 97 arrested for tigbakay in Cebu province

The five suspects were detained at Cordova Police Station detention cell pending the filing of illegal gambling charges against them. /dbs