Talisay City’s number of active cases slightly rises

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eight new cases of COVID-19 brought Talisay City’s number of active cases up to 52, based on a report released on August 13, 2020.

The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed in a post that the cases are from Barangays San Isidro, Dumlog, Lagtang, Mohon, Lawaan 2, and Lawaan 3.

This development came after the city, a day before, reported a drop in active cases to just 49.

The new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city up to 802. There were also 5 recoveries reported on Thursday, bringing the total up to 658.

The deaths have been reduced to 83 because one case is still being verified. There are nine deaths that are still being verified if they are COVID-19 related.

The oldest case in the new batch of reported cases is that of a 75-year-old male in Barangay Mohon, who was swabbed due to exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

He was initially hospitalized in Cebu City, but is now currently isolated in his home.

The youngest case is an 8-year-old male from Barangay Dumlog, who is a close contact of a previous positive case. He was swabbed last August 9, 2020.

Four of the new cases exhibited symptoms, while three of the cases were proved to the virus after routine testing for their workplace.

The most number of active cases is now in Barangay Lawaan I with 9 cases followed by Barangay Dumlog with 8 cases. /bmjo