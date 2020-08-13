Active COVID-19 cases in Talisay City down to 49
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City reported four new cases and 19 recoveries from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed this in a post on Thursday dawn, August 13, 2020.
The city now has a total of 794 cases, but only 49 are left active. With the addition of 19 recoveries, the number of recoveries has risen to 653.
There were 8 additional deaths recorded in the latest update as the death toll now rose to 92.
The new cases, according to the city’s PIO post, were recorded in barangays Lawaan I and Dumlog.
Three of the new cases are from Dumlog, including two cases who are family members of a previously confirmed cases.
Read: Active cases in Talisay City drops to 64
The two individuals, a 32-year-old female and 10-year-old female, were swabbed on August 9, 2020.
The other case in Dumlog is 29-year-old female, who is also a close contact of another confirmed case. The patient is exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.
The last case is a 50-year-old male from Barangay Lawaan I, who was swabbed last August 10, 2020, due to influenza-like-symptoms. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.