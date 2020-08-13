Active COVID-19 cases in Talisay City down to 49

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City reported four new cases and 19 recoveries from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed this in a post on Thursday dawn, August 13, 2020.

The city now has a total of 794 cases, but only 49 are left active. With the addition of 19 recoveries, the number of recoveries has risen to 653.

There were 8 additional deaths recorded in the latest update as the death toll now rose to 92.

The new cases, according to the city’s PIO post, were recorded in barangays Lawaan I and Dumlog.

Three of the new cases are from Dumlog, including two cases who are family members of a previously confirmed cases.

The two individuals, a 32-year-old female and 10-year-old female, were swabbed on August 9, 2020.

The other case in Dumlog is 29-year-old female, who is also a close contact of another confirmed case. The patient is exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

The last case is a 50-year-old male from Barangay Lawaan I, who was swabbed last August 10, 2020, due to influenza-like-symptoms. /bmjo