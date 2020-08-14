Daanbantayan cops arrest 3 for ‘tigbakay’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Daanbantayan police are in the hunt for six more men involved in a botched illegal cockfighting activity (“tigbakay” in Cebuano) held in Sitio Camotes of Barangay Tapilon on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Joseph Dela Cerna of the Daanbantayan Police Station said that there were more than 10 individuals who participated in the “tigbakay,” but only three were arrested after others quickly escaped the area when police arrived.

Police identified the three men as Rogelio Arisgado, 27; Sammy Bayadog, 43; and Gideon Doliente, 44, all residents of the village.

The three men are now detained and will be facing charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602, or the illegal gambling act, which may be filed Friday, August 14.

Among those who were able to escape was a man identified as Victor Cañete. Dela Cerna said they are still finding out whether Cañete was the one who organized the illegal cockfighting activity.

According to Dela Cerna, a concerned citizen reported the illegal activity, complaining about the noise brought about by the participants.

Dela Cerna added they will now be closely monitoring the area after several reports came in that illegal gamblers often meet and hold the activity in the said area.

“But it is not on a consistent basis,” Dela Cerna said.

Police in Daanbantayan town, which is approximately 128 kilometers north of Cebu City, has been active in its fight against illegal cockfighting activities lately.

There were 31 men from Sitio Tagasa, Barangay Bitoon who were also arrested last July 25 for participating in a “tigbakay.”

