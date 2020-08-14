Pasil Fish Market reopening put on hold

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reopening of the Pasil Fish Market set on August 15, 2020, will have to be postponed as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is working on the drainage system in the market’s phase 1 up to the Suba Fish Port.

Market Authority Head Irvin Cabales told CDN Digital that because of the drainage works, trucks carrying the goods could not enter the Pasil Fish Market.

The vendors themselves, including retailers and ambient vendors, said they cannot sell at the market if the trucks cannot get in to deliver their goods.

“Ang mga vendors na mismo nidecide nga magpabilin nalang sa sila sa bagsakan,” said Cabales.

(The vendors, themselves, decided that they will stay at the bagsakan.)

The bagasakan, where vendors deliver their goods, is along F. Vestil Street at the South Road Properties. It will continue to be the temporary location for the vendors until the Pasil Fish Market will reopen.

The Pasil market was closed last May due to the threats of COVID-19 in the area.

Read: Labella orders temporary closure of Suba Fish Port, Pasil Fish Market

Cabales said they really want to return the vendors to the Pasil Fish Market because it is more accessible to the public.

Instead of opening this Saturday, the Market Authority targets to open the market by the end of August, as they expect the drainage works to be done by then.

Once the vendors will be moved, the ambient vendors will stay at Phase I, while retailers will stay at Phase 2.

The name coding scheme of the Carbon Market will be applied to the Pasil Fish Market and that is determined based on the first letter of the buyer’s family name to further control the movement of people there. /bmjo