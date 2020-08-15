103 recoveries, 2 new cases in Mandaue City on Aug. 14

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | August 15,2020 - 07:22 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City made another record high after it logged 103 recoveries from the coronavirus disease in a single day on Friday, August 14.

All of the city’s new recoveries come from the community.

In an advisory, the City Public Information Office (PIO) said that Mandaue’s recoveries are now at 1, 513 with the addition of the 103 on Friday.

Barangay Maguikay logged the most number of recoveries with 19. It was followed by Barangay Casuntingan with 16.

The other recoveries logged on the same day came from Barangays Tipolo – 11, Banilad – 8, Subangdaku – 8, Jagobiao – 7, Looc – 6, Bakilid – 5, Cabancalan – 4, Paknaan – 4, Cambaro – 3, Ibabao – 2, Opao – 2, Tingub – 2, Umapad – 2, Alang-alang – 1, Basak – 1, Centro – 1, Pagasabungan – 1

At the same time, the city also logged on Friday two new cases of the infection. This now brings to a total of 413 the city’s active cases.

Mandaue City already logged a total of 2, 008 COVID-19 cases since March of which 82 have died.

The city’s new cases are a 31-year-old male resident of Barangay Centro and a 27-year-old female from Barangay Paknaan.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s advisory reads.