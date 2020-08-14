outbrain

Mandaue breaches 2k-mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases

But number of recoveries continues to rise

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | August 14,2020 - 10:44 AM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of patients who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Mandaue City continues to rise even as the city breached the 2,000-mark in its total documented cases.

Data from the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) released on their official social media pages showed that they logged 49 additional recoveries on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

This is higher compared to the number of newly infected patients recorded on the same day, which was at 19.

With the addition of 19 new COVID-19 patients, Mandaue City’s total documented cases of the coronavirus reached 2,006 as of August 13, local officials’ count showed.

But based on the statistics provided by Mandaue City’s PIO, around 70 percent, or 1,410 out of 2,006 of its overall count of COVID-19 patients, were considered as recoveries.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City, which remained under a state of general community quarantine (GCQ), reported a total of 82 coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday.

Health officials there are currently monitoring 514 active cases, which pertained to patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. /bmjo

