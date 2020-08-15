In Pilar town, Carpenter dies of electrocution

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Pilar town in Camotes Island are asking residents to always coordinate with professional electricians if there was a need for repairs in areas where electric wires are located.

This after a carpenter died of electrocution while fixing the roof of a boarding house in Barangay Upper Poblacion that was owned by a friend.

Alexander Tanza, 47, was already dead when found on the roof of a boarding house at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday, August 14, said Police Corporal Roberto Recaplaza of the Pilar Police Station.

Recaplaza said a resident in the area called for assistance after he saw Tanza motionless.

However, Recaplaza said that no one could actually tell the police what time and how Tanza died.

Burn marks that were found on his chin led police to conclude that he may have accidentally come in contact with a live wire while fixing the boarding house’s roof which led to his immediate death.

Learning from Tanza’s death, Recaplaza is asking town residents to always coordinate with a licensed electrician before doing renovation works in areas where electrical connections are located.

Ongoing works, he said, should also be closely supervised by the homeowner so that someone could immediately call for assistance in case of emergencies. / dcb