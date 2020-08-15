Talisay City records 1 new COVID-19 case on Aug. 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded only one new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, August 14, 2020.

In a late-night post, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) said that the city’s new case came from Barangay Lagtang.

The patient, a 46-year-old male, was swabbed on August 12 after he manifested influenza-like symptoms. His addition raised the active cases in the city to 53. In all, Talisay City already logged a total of 803 cases of the infection with 658 recoveries.

However, no new recoveries were recorded on the same day. The city’s total recoveries remained at 658 with a recovery rate of 81.9 percent.

The city’s COVID-related deaths also remained at 83 while its death rate is now at 10.3 percent.

Barangay Lawaan I continue to have the most number of active cases with nine followed by Barangay Dumlog with eight.

The Interagency Task Force (IATF) has decided to extend Talisay City’s general community quarantine (GCQ) until August 31. / dcb