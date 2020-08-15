Face shields required in Cebu City Courts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Visitors of Cebu City Courts will have to start wearing their face shields, too.

This after Executive Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City, in a memorandum issued on August 15, 2020, ordered that all court staff, officials, employees, workers, court users, and authorized visitors are required to don face shields while inside the premises of the Cebu City Hall of Justice (CCJH).

Hadjirasul said the additional rules they imposed were in accordance with the Supreme Court Circular No. 41-2020, ‘and other relevant circulars, and considering the unique situation of CCJH’.

He also said that existing protocols laid down since August 1 when Cebu City was first downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) will remain in effect.

“With the extension of the GCQ status of Cebu City until August 31, 2020, the following protocols remain effective in the Cebu City Hall of Justice until said date,” Hadjirasul said.

READ MORE: No walk-ins in Cebu City courts while under GCQ

These included limiting the number of visitors entering city courts by prohibiting walk-in inquiries, requests, and transactions.

“They must be made by calling the hotline numbers and email addresses of the courts and its offices (or their landlines during office hours),” the judge said.

This also meant that participants in civil weddings made before the court are capped at a maximum of five people only, including the bride and groom.

As of their contact tracing initiatives, CCJH advised guests to log their details before entering the property.

“Court users who have been authorized to enter the Cebu City Hall of Justice shall leave as soon as their presence is no longer officially required. There shall be no loitering inside the Cebu City Hall of Justice,” added Hadjirasul.

On Saturday, August 15, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) decided to extend the city’s GCQ until August 31. /dbs