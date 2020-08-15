For bikers, here are some biking dos and don’ts

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Looks like biking is now a way of life Cebu and the rest of the country!

Bike lanes are now being set up or in some key cities bike lanes are already the new best friend of some cyclists or bikers.

But as you try and venture on to biking, then here are a few things a biker will need to know:

Weather matters— remember to bike on safe and good weather. If you are already in the middle of biking and the skies start to get gloomy, look for a place to stay until it gets a little sunny again. Or if it gets too hot, do the same and wait till the sun rays are not too harsh anymore.

Hydrate— always have a bottle of water with you when you take your bike out. No matter the distance it is better to keep a bottle of water with you to keep you going. Remember that.

Biking needs— it is best to know a close-by bike store just in case you need to get your bikes checked or upgraded.

Safety gears— helmets are a must! If you can, a reflector vest can also be a lifesaver especially when you’re on your way home at night. Remember to also follow traffic rules, and if going on trail rides, it is best to go with a companion especially when you are not so familiar with the place.

Listen to your body— if you don’t feel so good, don’t push it. Biking requires you to be in good condition because you will be biking under the heat of the sun or biking for miles on end. Take it easy, let your body adjust, and be patient with your progress.

Biking has a lot of benefits and for bikers, you just have to remember the dos and don’ts in biking, all the time. /dbs