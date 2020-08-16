Talisay accident: Man falls off improvised tower, dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public especially in Talisay City are encouraged to hire professionals when installing Wi-Fi connections, Wi-Fi boosters or even just fixing internet connections in their homes.

Policemen from the Talisay City Police Station made this call after a 22-year-old man died after he fell off an 80-meter improvised tower in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City as he was allegedly installing a Wi-Fi booster at around 7 p.m. on August 15, 2020.

John Michael died after the improvised 80 meter tower broke, causing him to fall, and land on a pile of steel pipes, one of which pierced his body.

“Wala siguro naka daog niya mao to natagak siya,” said Padillos.

(The weight on the structure could have been too much for it to carry causing it to break and causing Michael to fall.)

Although it was a self-caused accident, Padillos said that it could have been avoided if he had hired professionals who would have the right equipment to do the job safely.

With this, Padillos reminded the public again to be more careful and exercise safety measures first before doing tasks that should be done by professionals./dbs