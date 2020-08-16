Tuburan mayor tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tuburan Mayor Danilo Diamante is the fourth local chief executive in Cebu to have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Municipality of Tuburan posted the mayor’s official statement on Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020, announcing that he tested positive for the viral infection, becoming the tenth patient in the midwest town.

“Bisan paman sa atong hugot nga pagpatuman sa quarantine protocols ug guidelines ubanan pa sa atong pag-amping ug pag-ampo nga dili kita masudlan ug mahilayo kita sa hulga sa sakit nga COVID – 19, akong dakong kasubo nga ipadangat kaninyo nga ako si Patient 10 nga natakdan sa maong sakit,” Diamante said in his statement.

(Despite our strict implementation of quarantine protocols alongside vigilance and prayers that we will be spared from the threat of COVID-19, I regret to announce that I am Patient 10 who contracted the disease.)

The mayor said he started to undergo self-isolation on August 11 after feeling unwell. He was swabbed August 12 and the positive result came on August 14.

Diamante said he initially ordered the disinfection of the entire municipal hall on Friday and the suspension of the operation of the Mayor’s Office until further notice.

“Atoa na usab dayon gisugdan ang contact tracing ug isolation para sa akong close ug direct contacts,” Diamante said.

(We have immediately started the contact tracing and isolation for my close and direct contacts.)

Kini samtang ako gipaubos sa quarantine ug treatment pinasubay sa mando sa akong doctor. Akong ipasalig nga kining panghitabo kasamtangan lamang ug ato ning malampasan.

Read: Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan reports back to work

Read: Shimura after recovery: ‘Complying with health protocols is important’

Last June, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan was the first LCE in Cebu to test positive for COVID-19. Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura also tested positive on the same month while last August 6, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said her brother, Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia “is fighting COVID-19.”