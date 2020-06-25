Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan reports back to work

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is now back at work.

On Thursday morning, June 25, Chan arrived at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall after spending more than 10 days in isolation due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Mainiton nga gisugat sa iyang department heads ug pipila ka mga kawani sa city hall si Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan atol sa iyang pagbalik sa city hall, kaganihang pasado alas diyes sa buntag,” the city’s public information office (PIO) said in a statement.

(The department heads and employees of Lapu-Lapu City warmly welcomed Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan when he reported back to work in the city hall at 10 a.m. Thursday.)

Last June 12, Chan announced publicly that he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. But before he received his swab test results, the mayor already underwent isolation after showing symptoms of the disease.

In a speech upon his return at Lapu-Lapu City Hall, Chan thanked those who prayed for his recovery and continued to support the city government while he was in quarantine.

The mayor was quoted saying that he spent most of his days in isolation recording videos through Tiktok and doing the FaceApp challenge to beat boredom.

“Iya sab nga gipa-ambit ang iyang kasinatian dihang anaa pa siya sulod sa isolation room. Lakip sa iyang gipa-ambit ang Tiktok ug Face App Challenge nga usa sa iyang gikalingawan isip pawala sa kalaay,” PIO stated.

(He also shared his experience when he was in the isolation room, including the times he spent on Tiktok and doing the FaceApp challenge for fun.)

Chan also said he was said because he was not able to spend Father’s Day last June 21 with his family since he was still isolated from them.

“Ako lang pod i-share nga dili sayon ug dili lalim ang kahimtang kung ikaw anaay COVID-19. First time nako nag-celebrate og Father’s Day nga nag-inusura og dili nako ma-hug akong family. Maong kutob sa atong mahimo, likayan gyud nato nga mataptan ta sa maong sakit,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(I would also like to share that it’s not easy when you have COVID-19. It was my first time celebrating Father’s Day all by myself, and I cannot hug my family. That’s why as much as possible, let’s do our best to not get infected.)

Chan was the first local chief executive in Cebu who was afflicted with the disease that has infected over 5,800 individuals on the island and claimed the lives of at least 100 patients.

A week later, Daanbantayan town Mayor Sun Shimura also announced that he got the infection.

As of June 24, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) showed that Lapu-Lapu City has documented a total of 353 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 91 recoveries and 18 deaths./dbs