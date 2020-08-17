Pagasa: LPA threatens N. Luzon; Rainy, cloudy Monday expected

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area west of Central Luzon dissipated early Monday morning, even as another LPA east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan may develop into a tropical depression, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa said the existing LPA was last spotted 135 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City.

“Itong LPA ay may posibilidad na maging tropical depression sa susunod na 36 hours. Ang movement nito ay maaaring dumaan sa Batanes area,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

(This LPA may intensify into a tropical depression in the next 36 hours and may cross the the vicinity of Batanes.)

“‘Yung pangalawang bahagi na nasa west or kanlurang bahagi ng Central Luzon ay tuluyang nalusaw kaninang alas dos ng madaling araw,” he added.

(The other LPA west of Central Luzon dissipated at 2 a.m. today.)

Pagasa added that the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA on Monday.

Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, Mimaropathe , Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga region will likewise have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat”.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms, according to the weather bureau.

Forecast temperature range in key cities:

Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius